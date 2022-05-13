Will Prince Charles and Prince William Face the Royal Future United?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

One thing that Prince Charles hates, as his first wife discovered, is being overshadowed by someone less important than him.

So if Charles were to sit down with a cup of tea to watch the replay of the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, he would no doubt note with approval the attention of the cameras was firmly on him, as he delivered a more than creditable try-out for his upcoming role as king, dressed in full military regalia.