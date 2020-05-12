Will the Supreme Court Treat Trump Like a President? Or an Emperor God?

In a marathon session held over teleconference, the Supreme Court today heard the three most important cases about the power of Donald Trump, and the office of the presidency in general.

And unlike some recent cases, it’s unclear what the Court will decide in a decision that has enormous political implications for Trump, and the country .

At issue are subpoenas from Congress and prosecutors calling on banks and accountants to turn over Trump’s financial records: his tax returns, which he has still not released four years after promising to do so; bank records detailing his relationships with overseas lenders, and corporate records regarding Trump’s hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.