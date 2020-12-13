Will Trump Continue His Bromance With Kim Jong Un?

SEOUL— Will the flames of Donald Trump’s legendary bromance with Kim Jong Un burn on after he leaves office next month and as he angles for another run in 2024? The Korean dictator should love a séance with the ex-president in Pyongyang, as he did the good-will visits of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, Kim’s guest in 2013 and again in January 2014 when Rodman returned with other former NBA players singing “Happy Birthday” for the man he dubbed his “friend for life.”

“It’s a tossup between Trump and Dennis Rodman,” said David Straub, a former senior U.S. diplomat in South Korea—even if “no sane person would trust Trump as an intermediary.”

If the whole idea seems overblown, remember that Rodman, having been “fired” twice on Trump’s TV show The Apprentice, not only voted for him in 2016 but flew to Singapore in June 2018 in a display of solidarity with both Kim and Trump during the first of their three summits.