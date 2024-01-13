Window on Boeing 737 Cracks During Flight in Japan

A Boeing 737 plane in Japan was forced to return to its point of departure on Saturday after a crack appeared in the window of the plane’s cockpit.

The All Nippon Airways (ANA) domestic flight had left the city of Sapporo en route to Toyama, before turning around for an emergency landing. No one onboard was injured, a spokesperson for the airline said.

John Strickland, an expert aviation consultant said that although the crack was in the outermost of the four-layered window, cracks like it “can be pretty dangerous if not fixed,” according to the BBC.

“The crack was not something that affected the flight’s control or pressurization,” the ANA spokesperson said.

This is the second safety issue with a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft in as many weeks, after a door panel blew off of an Alaska Airlines flight that was departing from Portland Oregon.

On Friday, the FAA extended the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes indefinitely.