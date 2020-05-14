Wisconsin Judges Protected Themselves While Risking Lives by Overturning Lockdown

The Wisconsin Supreme Court made sure it was not exposed to COVID-19 as it heard arguments regarding the the safer-at-home order intended to slow the spread of the virus that had already infected 11,000 in the state and killed more than 400 of them.

“Arguments will be conducted with all participants making appearances via Zoom,” Chief Justice Patience Roggensack decreed before the May 5 hearing.

Nobody risked community spread as attorneys representing the Republican-controlled legislature argued via video that the shutdown order issued two months ago by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services (DHS) was unconstitutional. DHS attorneys Zoomed back that such measures were within its powers during an emergency, noting a particularly alarming spike in Brown County.