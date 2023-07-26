Wisconsin Woman Accused of Meth-Fueled Sex Slaying Was a Jeffrey Dahmer Fan

A Wisconsin woman accused of murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous had an obsession with Jeffrey Dahmer and even took a bizarre smiling selfie with a photo of the notorious serial killer.

The photo was among several pieces of evidence that were found on Taylor Schabusiness’s phone after the February 2022 murder of her lover, Shad Thyrion. Former Green Bay Police lieutenant Jena Luberda described to jurors that while looking through the 25-year-old’s electronics, she found that Schabusiness had several Dahmer-related photos saved on her phone, as well as about 24 online searches about the murderer known for killing and dismembering 17 men between 1978 and 1991.

“Things like Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeff Boyardee, Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt, Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy,” Luberda said about Schabusiness’s search history.

The former detective also described the photos that were on Schabusiness’s Google Drive. One Feb. 12, 2022, photo shown to the jurors depicts Schabusiness smiling next to a cell phone displaying a photo of Dahmer.

Prosecutors allege that the searches and photos are disturbing, considering the similarities between Dahmber’s crimes and Thyrion's murder on Feb. 22, 2022, in the basement of his mother’s Green Bay home. Prosecutors allege that after smoking methamphetamine and engaging in a sexual encounter, Schabusiness fatally strangled Thyrion before mutilating the 24-year-old’s body for hours.

Schabusiness admitted to the police that she dismembered and sexually abused Thyrion before she got “paranoid and lazy” and put his severed head and male genitalia in a five-gallon bucket with a beach towel before leaving. Thyrion’s mother later found the severed head and called the authorities.

On Wednesday, both the state and the defense rested their cases. Schabusiness decided not to testify in her own defense. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection with Thyrion’s grisly murder.