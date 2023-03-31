‘Witch Hunt Bullshit’: GOP Lawmakers Quickly Side With Trump on Indictment

Within minutes of the news that former President Donald Trump had been indicted on Thursday, his GOP lackeys on Capitol Hill were immediately peddling Trump’s talking points against the case.

They’re calling it a “witch hunt” and “political prosecution” to take Trump down amid his 2024 presidential bid. And they’re promising action—using buzzwords like “weaponization,” in an apparent echo of the House GOP’s efforts to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government this Congress.

“The Regime occupying our country and systematically killing America is most afraid of President Donald J. Trump. Period. He's our guy,” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) posted alongside a photo of Trump staring deeply into the camera.

“Impeach Biden. He’s given us every reason and the family banking records and more are giving us receipts. But now that the gloves are off.. Prosecute any and all crimes. Enough of this witch hunt bullshit,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote.

“BREAKING: Trump has been indicted! This is another political witch hunt targeting the people’s President,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) protested.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), another loyal Trump ally in House GOP leadership, called it “unprecedented election interference.” Other members suggested the prosecution is purely politically motivated and that if Trump were not running for re-election, this case wouldn’t have been brought.

For many, above all else, the news Thursday was yet another opportunity for Republicans to strike at New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the Stormy Daniels case. Trump’s indictment centers around an alleged $130,000 hush money payment to the porn actress.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Republican committee chairs on the Hill have already been weighing their options against Bragg, toying with the idea of subpoenaing him after the DA said he would not testify or hand over documents related to the case. Prior to the indictment, some members had been hesitant to wade too far into the case.

But now, they may change.

“​​Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump,” McCarthy wrote. “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

“Alvin Bragg is a NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT to our justice system. President Trump has been proven to have done NO wrong. This is nothing more than a political stunt to prevent Trump from becoming President in 2024!” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) posted.

“President Donald Trump always fought for us…A majority of Americans know Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt is a politically motivated,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said.

As of Thursday, both the House and Senate are in recess for two weeks, meaning members will largely be able to avoid questions from the press over the indictment. But the case is only expected to continue heating up as Bragg’s office works to arrange Trump’s “surrender” ahead of an arraignment next week.