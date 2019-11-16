With Marie Yovanovitch, Trump Goes Nuclear in His War on Women

Donald Trump has attacked so many women in so many ways for their looks, their age, or their position it can be hard to keep track. He called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman,” Omarosa Manigault “a dog,” and Rosie O’Donnell “a fat pig”; he said Megan Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever” and claimed that “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” Brezenski had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” at a party he hosted at his home. And on, and on, and on, with reporters and other women of color frequently singled out for attacks.

But the president took his attacks on strong, accomplished and independent women even further in his attacks on his own U.S. ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “the former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news.” That was in the now infamous phone call that led to the impeachment hearings that began this week, and Friday, in the middle of Yovanovitch’s testimony there, he tweeted that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.” That was bad enough to even draw rebukes from Republican Congresswomen Elise Stefiniak and Liz Cheney.

The real issue, though, goes beyond the attitude of President Grab Them By the P*ssy to the way the Republican party Trump leads has embraced his attitude toward women and his disrespect for them. The modern GOP is a party for white men, led by white men. There are only 13 Republican women in the House of Representatives, and eight senators—and just 660 Republican women in state legislatures, down from 705 in 2018. The party of family values has at its helm a misogynist who has been accused of sexual assault and even rape by a staggering number of women.