A woman was arrested in Brazil on Tuesday night after she used a wheelchair to take a dead man into a bank in an attempt to get a loan, according to local reports.

Employees at the bank in the Bangu neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro became suspicious of Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes and called the police, according to g1. Paramedics responding to the scene found that the man in the wheelchair—identified as 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga—had been dead for several hours.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of Braga’s death. They’re also checking to see if the woman is related to him—she reportedly told authorities that she is Braga’s niece and his carer.

Disturbing video footage filmed by workers at the bank appears to show her repeatedly attempting to keep the body’s head upright and instructing him to hold a pen.

“Uncle, are you listening? You need to sign,” she can be heard saying to the corpse. “If you don’t sign it, there’s no way. I can’t sign for you.”

A bank employee can also be heard saying that the man appears to be unwell and looks very pale. “But that’s just how he is,” the woman replies.

Nunes, who was allegedly trying to take out a loan worth about $3,000, has been charged with attempted theft by fraud and abuse of a corpse.