A woman was arrested this week after police say she went to Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home and refused to leave, police said.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told The Daily Beast that officers were dispatched to the Bluff Avenue home on July 3 after a “report of a trespasser.” Upon arrival, officers found Kimberly Meyer “outside the gates” of the beachfront property. It was not immediately clear whether Swift, who is in the middle of her 52-show “Eras” stadium tour, was at the home at the time of the arrest.

The star spent the Fourth of July weekend among friends, posting photos online of her with several A-list stars outdoors.

“This subject was previously warned to not be on the property and subsequently arrested,” Gingerella said.

TMZ, which first reported the arrest, published photos that appeared to show police placing a woman under arrest outside the mansion adorned with “No Trespassing” signs. Court records show Meyer, 54, was charged with willful trespass. The Connecticut resident was released on $1,000 bond under the condition she does not trespass again.

In a Friday phone call, Meyer told The Daily Beast that she went to Swift’s house on Monday to see if she was there and “having a party” but never intended to disturb the peace.

“I was not there to harass, I was not there to stalk. None of that happened,” Meyer said. “If anything, I am her No. 1 fan.”

Meyer’s arrest is not the first time a fan has been arrested near Swift's home. A Florida man was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to breaking into Swift’s New York City home in 2018. In July 2019, an Iowa man was arrested near her home with a lock pick and crossbow—and a New Jersey man was arrested just a month later. The Iowa man’s case, in which he argued he was just looking to “catch up” with Swift, was eventually dismissed.

Swift’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is not clear if Meyer has retained a lawyer.