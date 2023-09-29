Woman Caught on Video Giving the Finger to Anti-Woke Oklahoma Schools Boss

A woman repeatedly guffawed and looked on in shock before flashing her middle finger at Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters during a monthly meeting of the State Board of Education on Thursday—with the entire incident captured by local news cameras.

Walters, a self-proclaimed enemy of “the radical left” who is quickly gaining notoriety for spouting a number of wacky conspiracy theories, was on an extended rant about “indoctrination” in schools when the woman, spying the camera pointed her way, began mouthing something in the background before laughing and shaking her head.

But it was when Walters began talking about a “radical, woke, activist judge that is trying to pressure one of our school districts” that the woman really took issue, getting visibly upset in the video as the man next to her attempts to calm her down and pat her on the back.

Walters described how an Oklahoma school district was apparently unsure how to respond after a county judge ordered a student’s gender to be changed on school records after they transitioned.

“I want to alert we’re seeing more and more of this,” Walters added. As he blames the Biden administration for “trying to force dictates,” the woman raises her hand and her middle finger briefly, shakes her head and seems to laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

The State Board of Education ultimately voted to ban school districts from changing the gender of students on school records without the board's permission. The rule went into effect immediately.

“We’re going to continue to stand for common sense and truth,” Walters said.