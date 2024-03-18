A wild police chase through Los Angeles on Saturday night came to an abrupt end when the suspect crashed her car into the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities said California Highway Patrol officers had tried to pull over the silver BMW X3 for speeding at around 11:21 p.m., but the driver sped off instead. The woman—who had two Boston terriers in the back of the vehicle—allegedly fled to the Venice Beach area where she proceeded to drive into the water.

Dramatic video footage posted to the Citizen app shows the SUV partially submerged in the surf as a police helicopter buzzes overhead while a crowd of bystanders watch the scene unfolding from a pier.

After driving into the water, the driver got out of the car and started swimming further from the shore, according to the Los Angeles Times, before she was eventually picked up by a police boat and taken into custody. Authorities also rescued the pair of dogs from the SUV.

CHP Officer Erik Larsen told the Times that the pets were handed over to animal control.

“It was like something out of an action movie, with this car barreling through on the sand and plunging into the water,” one onlooker, Sarah Jane, told DailyMail.com, adding that she was surprised the driver had survived the incident.