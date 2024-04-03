A woman developed “severe” lead poisoning and died last month after using a hemorrhoid ointment that she’d bought on Facebook, California health officials said.

The Sacramento woman, who has not been named, was mailed the ointment by a relative in Vietnam after making the purchase on social media, according to Sacramento County health officials. They added that it’s unclear if the ointment—named “Cao Boi Tri Cay Thau Dau” can be directly bought inside the U.S.

Sample tests conducted by the California Department of Public Health found that the supposed hemorrhoid treatment contained a 4 percent lead—a “dangerous amount” of the toxic substance, health officials said. They added that any quantity of lead can damage health.

Anyone using the ointment is advised to stop and consult a doctor to have their blood tested for lead. Other household members, especially children, should also seek blood tests, officials said.

Mild signs and symptoms of lead poisoning can include fatigue, mood swings, and difficulty concentrating. More severe symptoms range from stomach cramping to seizures and coma.