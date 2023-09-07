Woman Filmed Making Out With On-Duty Married Cop Says She’s ‘Done Nothing Wrong’

The woman seen kissing an on-duty Maryland police officer before climbing into the back of his department cruiser in a viral video says she knows it “looks bad” but she’s “done nothing wrong,” the New York Post reports.

Virginia Pinto stressed that she had been dating Corporal Francesco Marlett for two years and that the incident that was caught on video “was not a one night stand.”

“That’s the main story—that this isn’t a little thing,” Pinto told the Post. “Of course, since he’s a police officer, it looks bad. But I just want people to understand that this was not a one night stand. What’s so exciting? He’s a cop. I’m a civilian. We got caught. It sucks, but this will pass.”

Pinto revealed that she has a 15-year-old child from a previous relationship who is autistic. His father, she said, is white. “I guess I have a thing for caucasians,” she said.

“In my head, I’ve done nothing wrong. I’m going to continue living my life, doing what I’m doing. In my heart, in his heart, I know that I’ve done nothing. He knows. Paula [Marlett’s wife] knows. I’ve done nothing wrong. God is my higher power.”

Meanwhile, Paula Marlett texted the Post in reply: “Seems like Virginia has a mouthful to give about me when her husband left her dirty ass bc she can’t stop cheating and inserting herself into other ppls business,” she texted.

“My husband used her for sex bc she was easy … He gave her broken promises so she would give him p—y. She’s easy. I never put our marriage out there bc like all marriages we hit a rough patch . We get thru everything at the end of the day [sic].”

The video, which was posted on TikTok—has accumulated more than 2 million views since it was uploaded Monday. The witness who filmed the video, identified only as Nelson, told The Baltimore Banner that the couple were in the back of the vehicle for about 40 minutes. He said he took video of the couple because “something didn’t seem right. It was concerning because there’s kids around,” he said. A second video appeared soon after which also allegedly shows Pinto jumping into the back of a police car on a separate occasion.

On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Police Department announced Marlett had been suspended, and on Wednesday, added in a new statement that its Internal Affairs Division (IAD) is “actively investigating the actions of a Prince George’s County Police officer that were recorded and posted on social media.”

It confirmed the department is “aware of two videos involving Corporal Francesco Marlett and an adult female” and that “as soon as the agency became aware of the first video on Tuesday, IAD opened an investigation and Chief Malik Aziz decisively suspended this officer’s police powers.”

Cops are attempting to interview the parties involved, along with witnesses or “citizens with knowledge of the interactions,” claiming the information could play a key role in helping investigators determine exactly what happened.

“I know the officer’s actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform,” Chief Malik Aziz added.

“I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county. I assure the residents of Prince George’s County I take this matter extremely seriously.”

An Administrative Charging Committee will make a recommendation to Chief Aziz regarding any potential disciplinary actions once the investigation is complete.

Police also gave more details on Marlett’s history prior to the kissing incident after WJLA reported that this was his second suspension. He was internally disciplined in 2016 on “sustained administrative charges of unbecoming conduct/child abuse and unbecoming conduct/assault second degree. He was removed from the next promotional cycle and fined $1500,” police said in a statement.

The statement continued: “According to Maryland Judiciary Case Search, in 2019, a hearing was held in Calvert County and a judge denied a petition for a peace order after ruling there was no statutory basis and again in 2023, after a hearing in Charles County, a judge denied a petition for a final protective order after ruling there was no statutory basis. In both of those instances, we took these allegations seriously and IAD conducted administrative investigations and ruled the allegations unfounded. In the 2023 case, the ACC concurred with the findings and recommended that the charges were unfounded.”