Women in China

A Women in the World discussion about how two Chinese women, born at almost the same historical moment, took vastly different paths: One ended up in a labor camp and later became an author in exile, the other rose to be CEO of Morgan Stanley China.

Two of China’s biggest female success stories met up on March 13 to discuss women's lives in a nation in transition.

Wei Christianson is head of Morgan Stanley China, which has earned her spots on Fortune’s “International Power 50” list, as well as The Wall Street Journal’s “50 Women to Watch.” Anchee Min is a rising literary star in both fiction and nonfiction, and the author of the bestsellers Red Azalea and Becoming Madame Mao. Often autobiographical, her work is known for its strong female leads.

The discussion was moderated by Bianna Golodryga, an ABC News correspondent covering business and the economy, and Jane Spencer, managing editor of The Daily Beast and former Wall Street Journal correspondent in Hong Kong, where she covered environmental issues and technology.

