Women in the New Economy

New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Friedman will interview French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde about her revolutionary “Happiness Report,” commissioned by President Nicolas Sarkozy. If the people’s happiness, not GDP, is the best measure of a country’s overall health, France is doing pretty well, and Lagarde will tell us about the report that proves it, written by world-renowned economists Joseph Stiglitz and Amartya Sen.

Joining them will be Sallie Krawcheck, president of Global Wealth & Investment for Bank of America, who will introduce the event.

• From The Daily Beast: Watch an interview with Christine Lagarde

• Click here for a full summit agenda

• Click here to read more about the amazing lineup of speakers