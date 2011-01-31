Women in the World 2011 Participants: Queen Rania

As honorary chair of the U.N. Girls’ Education Initiative and UNICEF’s eminent advocate for children, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah believes every child has the right to go to school, especially girls. Through campaigns like 10x10, Girl Up, and 1GOAL, Queen Rania further advocates for global education. In 2011, all of Her Majesty’s work in education, encompassing initiatives from school refurbishment to teacher training, both in Jordan and internationally, will unite with the launch of the Queen Rania Foundation. Find her on Twitter or Facebook.