Women in the World Joins Forces with The New York Times

Tina Brown, founder and CEO of Women in the World Media, LLC, and The New York Times today announced an exciting collaboration, including a new digital platform. The relationship kicks off with the upcoming Women in the World Summit, which will be held April 22-24, 2015, at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, New York City.

Here is the full announcement:

http://investors.nytco.com/press/press-releases/press-release-details/2014/The-New-York-Times-and-Women-in-the-World-Announce-Collaboration/default.aspx ​​​​