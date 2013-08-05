World's First Lab-Grown Burger
Go on, eat your heart out. In London on Monday, a groundbreaking bionic hamburger was cooked and eaten for the first time. 'Cultured Beef,' grown in a test-tube from a living cow's stem cells, is the baby of Dutch scientist Mark Post and could eventually be a life-changing sustainable alternative to traditional beef. But how does it taste?
