This Robot Lawnmower Is Saving Me From Heat Exhaustion While Keeping My Yard Looking Polished

Aside from cleaning my bathroom, mowing my .25 acre lawn is my least favorite chore on earth. Now, add in the fact that I live in hot and humid Austin, Texas to the mix, and you’ll probably understand why I dread this weekly task so much. Last year, I almost passed out from heat exhaustion while mowing my yard with a traditional push lawnmower. But, thanks to the Landroid robot mower by Worx, I’ll never have to worry about this again.

If you love your Roomba (or any other robotic vacuum cleaner) and have a lawn of small to medium size, you’re going to want to get your hands on your own Landroid Robot mower before temperatures start to skyrocket—trust me. This WiFi, Bluetooth, and Alexa-enabled automatic robot keeps your yard groomed and polished without having to lift a finger (once you get it properly installed, that is.)

Worx Tools Landroid Robot Lawnmower The Landroid mower is available in three different sizes: 1/8 acre, 1/4 acre, and 1/2 acre. For reference, my yard is .25 acres and I have the 1/8 acre model. Buy at Worx $ 1000 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 1000 Free Shipping | Free Returns

On the subject of installation, it took me about two hours to get my robot lawnmower up and running. The robot mower comes with a parameter wire and stakes to help you affix it to the ground and create a map for it to follow. To be honest, if I didn’t already have wire cutters or a rubber mallet it would have taken much longer to install, and I did notice a lot of reviews mentioning the process being difficult. However, Worx offers installation service from third-party installers for a fee if you’d prefer to skip this step or don’t have the necessary tools on hand.

Pros:

WiFi and Bluetooth-enabled for virtual commands via the app

Super quiet

Charges quick and has an excellent battery life

Equipped with a slew of safety features, including auto shut-off and a rain delay sensor

Works impressively well on flat terrain for small to medium-sized yards

Cuts to the edge of your set boundaries well

Easy cutting height adjustment

Handles most obstacles well

Equipped with a Lawn Size Finder tool and auto-scheduling

Cons:

Potentially difficult to install without the correct tools on hand

It doesn’t handle sandy or uneven terrain well

It will not perform as well with grass over three inches

Not a great replacement for riding lawnmowers

Overall, if you have a small to medium-sized yard and can’t stand using a traditional push mower to upkeep your yard, Worx’s Landroid Robot Lawnmower is truly a godsend. It may be on the pricier side, but given its performance and upgraded features, I think it’s totally worth the money. Plus, the benefit of automating a repetitive task like mowing is pretty significant, especially where summer months are longer and hotter than ever before—thanks, global warming!

