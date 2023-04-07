Wall Street Journal Reporter Officially Charged With Espionage in Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich has officially been charged with espionage by the Russian Federal Security Service, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Gershkovich was arrested on March 30 in the city of Yekaterinburg near Russia’s Urals region on allegations that he attempted to gather “state secrets” about Russia’s military industrial complex. The 31-year-old reporter, who is said to be in good health according to lawyers who met with him Tuesday, has “categorically denied” the charges against him, TASS reported. The Biden administration has slammed the accusations against Gershkovich as “ridiculous,” with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre adding that the case is a “top priority” for President Joe Biden.