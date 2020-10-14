Wusthof Is Slicing $60 Off Their Top Rated Knife Set

Slice, dice, chop, even snip, with this do it all knife set

I’ve had the pleasure of testing out Wusthof’s knives and let me tell you, boy is it a pleasure. The way their forged steel slices through anything is a sight, and a feeling to behold. This set of knives comes with a Nakiri, to be used as a Chef’s knife, an offset deli knife, and a pair of shears. I can’t think of a single (knife related) thing in the kitchen you won’t be able to accomplish with these in your arsenal.

Wusthof Classic 3 Piece Kitchen Knife Set

