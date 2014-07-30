Xtreme Eating Awards: The Deadliest Chain Restaurant Meals in America

TechXtreme Eating Awards: The Deadliest Chain Restaurant Meals in AmericaEwwwFrom Ranch-covered pizza, to custard-filled French toast, these belt-busting meals won the Center for Science in the Public Interest's annual Xtreme Eating Awards.Brandy ZadroznyUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 6:04PM ET / Published Jul. 30, 2014 3:15PM ET Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest Center for Science in the Public Interest