‘Yes, I Did It’: Politician Confesses to Murdering Wife on Social Media

A politician in Russia’s Tver region has sent shockwaves through the country after apparently confessing to murdering his wife on Saturday in a bitter post on social media.

Yevgeny Nikolsky, the chairman of the local branch of “A Just Russia—For Truth,” began his post bluntly, around the same time his wife’s body was found, according to local reports.

“Yes, I did it,” he wrote on the VK social networking site. “I’m not going to deny it and I will accept the necessary punishment. With my head held high, because I did everything right.”

“When a person to whom you have given your entire soul for years betrays you, this should not go unpunished. I don’t care what happens to me, but the lying wretch got what she deserved,” he wrote, adding one final request for someone to please take care of his daughter.

The couple had a baby girl nearly a year ago; she has lost her mother, Yekaterina Nikolskaya, just a few weeks shy of her 1st birthday on May 12, according to Current Time.

The well-connected Baza Telegram channel reports that the murder happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, when Nikolsky, during a jealous fight, allegedly stabbed his 36-year-old wife in the neck. Her brother, who was nearby at the time, sprung into action to try and save her. But when Nikolsky tried to stop him from rendering aid, the report says, the brother attacked the accused murderer with a tire jack, sending him to the hospital.

There are differing accounts on whether Nikolsky remains hospitalized or whether he has been taken into police custody. REN-TV and Mash report that he has been detained, while Baza is reporting that he is still receiving treatment in a hospital.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the killing and is currently gathering evidence, according to REN TV.