Yeti’s Recently-Launched Wine Chiller Is an Entertaining Essential

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Insulated drinkware is having a major resurgence. Whether it’s the towering Stanley tumblers you’re seeing all over your social feeds or Yeti’s perfect-for-espresso mugs, cabinets across America are packed to the brim with coveted cups and bottles. And with Yeti’s most recently launched product, there’s yet another buzzy drink vessel you’ll want to squeeze into your cabinetry collection.

The Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller is an entertaining essential you can take with you wherever you go, whether on a camping trip, a birthday party, or a tailgating event. Best of all, you don’t need to pack this chiller with ice to keep your bottles of bubbly, wine, or brew at the perfect temp. Just pre-chill the Wine Chiller in the fridge or a cooler (no freezers required) for about an hour before popping your favorite bottle of white, bubbly, or rosé into the double wall vacuum-insulated container, and you’re on your way to the perfect pour.

Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller The new portable wine cellar features plenty of thoughtful design details, making it one of our favorite gifts to give—whether for your Valentine’s Day sweetheart or just yourself. For one, there’s a silicone landing pad inside the chiller that keeps your bottles from clanging or, worse, breaking. There’s also a non-slip ring that holds the chiller in place, and for those of us who hate unsightly water rings, the chiller also features a non-sweat, furniture-friendly design that prevents condensation, just like the brand’s signature drinkware. Buy At Yeti $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Rambler Wine Chiller fits most 750 ml bottles of wine, though there are a few uniquely shaped bottles that may be too wide to fit the chiller. While there are no frills or embellishments with the cooler’s outward appearance, that’s honestly what we’ve come to appreciate most about the Yeti brand: superior quality, durability, and performance.

For wine nights on the patio or out in the wild, you’ll want to have this on-the-go-ready chiller in your bar lineup. All you’ll be missing is a bottle of your favorite vino and perhaps a couple of these Yeti Wine Tumblers.

