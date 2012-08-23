0

Yoga Teachers Love Obama: Romney and Obama Donors by Profession

DEEP POCKETS

The Daily Beast crunches the numbers to figure out what type of workers support each candidate.

Lauren Streib

Lauren Streib

1. Retiree

Mary Ellen McQuay, First Light / Corbis

2. Lawyer

Corbis

3. Homemaker

Redshorts / Corbis

4. C.E.O.

Roy McMahon / Corbis

6. Teacher

Derek Henthorn / Corbis

7. Entrepreneur

Moodboard / Corbis

8. Farmer

Dave Reede, First Light / Corbis

9. Small Business Owner

Andersen Ross, Cultura / Corbis

10. Healthcare Professional

Brendan Smialowski, AFP / Getty Images

11. Trader

Moodboard / Corbis

12. Rancher

Elaine Thompson / AP Photo

14. Wealth Manager

Jetta Productions, Blend Images / Corbis

15. Yoga Instructor

Hiep Vu, First Light / Corbis

16. Firefighter

Getty Images

17. Rabbi

Mark Karrass / Corbis

18. Flight Attendant

Paul J. Richards, AFP / Getty Images

19. Catholic Priest

Mario Tama / Getty Images

20. Cashier

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Lauren Streib

Lauren Streib

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

,