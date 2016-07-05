You Can Buy a Ghost Town on Craigslist

Cabin Creek, Colorado, is for sale.

The five-acre ghost town includes a gas station, a motel, a restaurant, an RV park, and zero people—all for the low, low price of $350,000, according to an ad posted on Craigslist.

“Ghost Town for Sale!!” the ad cheerfully announces. “Own it all… Most neighbors are hundreds of acres away.”

James Johnson, the current owner of the roadside town, says he bought the property decades ago. At that point it was literally a ghost town, having been abandoned after a murder took place there in the 1970s.

“There was nobody here, so these buildings sat totally vacant,” Johnson told KDVR. “Nothing going on out here for a number of years.”

But Johnson fell in love with the place anyway, and says he and his wife have enjoyed living there.

Now he says they’re ready to move on.

“We're looking at Idaho or Montana I think,” Johnson said. “We're ready to get out of town even farther than this.”