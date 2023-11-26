Trump Greeted by ‘You Lost’ Billboards in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday journeyed to ​​South Carolina to attend the annual matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.

But awaiting him was a less than warm welcome: “You lost. You’re guilty. Welcome to Columbia, Donald,” two massive digital billboards read, according to local reports. Several more billboards addressed to Trump went up in other cities around the state, a project reportedly sprearheaded by a longtime Columbia attorney.

South Carolina will be one of the first states to vote in the primary contest for the GOP presidential nomination, with its primary date set for February 24.

Its governor, Henry McMaster, endorsed Trump in the contest over his predecessor, Nikki Haley. Ahead of the game, Trump weighed in on the release of dozens of prisoners held by Hamas as part of a deal helped brokered by the United States, appearing far from happy with the outcome.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP.”