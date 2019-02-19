You Should Always Use Yoga Mat Towels and These Non-Slip Ones Will Cover Any Need

I’ve been using yoga mats at the gym all wrong and I’m very glad to have become enlightened (to a degree) about how this is supposed to work.

After LEUS sent me a few yoga mat towels to try out, I did — at home and at the gym. And boy, did it change everything for me. The ultra-absorbent soft suede that LEUS uses on the full yoga mat towel is very nice to kneel and spread out on, depending on your yoga, stretching, or core activities. I used it at home to run some nighttime core exercises like ab rolling, cross body crunching, and planking. The fabric never turned abrasive to my skin, and my knees never slid, even while drenched in sweat. To the gym, I took with me the yoga hand towel, which I primarily used under my knees and hands, keeping my sweat off of those public mats and, more importantly, their sweat off of me.

Speaking of sweat — I sweat a lot. And I always need products that can handle a little extra moisture while maintaining their core tenets. In this regard, LEUS really shined. I never felt like my sweat was pooling or affecting the grip of either towel, which is rare for me. I’m usually garnering stares from across the room and silently cringing at each bead of effort as it rolls off my forehead.

I like to get one little core exercise in after my daily gym routine, so the yoga hand towel is a perfect complement to my minimal use, and the larger mat towel covers my needs at home. If you practice yoga regularly, then you really need a high-quality yoga mat towel of this sort — designed to absorb your sweat (think hot yoga), keep gripping your body, and take up minimal space in your bag.

