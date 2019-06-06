Your Tax Money Is Funding This GOP Consultant

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

Taxpayers have paid nearly $10 million to a firm run by a top Republican consultant who has helped elect members of Congress, who have then hired that consultant to put out official congressional communications on their behalf.

Jeff Roe works for dozens of high-profile campaigns and party organs, most notably Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, work primarily performed through his political consulting firm Axiom Strategies. But Roe also runs another firm called the Capitol Franking Group. And while Axiom works on the political end, CFG cashes four- and five-figure checks to craft ads and mail pieces for congressional offices—in some cases, the very offices that Roe’s other firm is working to re-elect.