YouTube Sensation Sam Horowitz Picks Eight Looks for Hanukkah

In August, Sam Horowitz became a YouTube sensation when his epic Bar Mitzvah performance went viral, taking the internet by a storm complete with Burlesque dancers and glitter. He descended onto the stage from the ceiling in an all-white ensemble, joining a slew of professional dancers for a choreographed number to Jennifer Lopez’s “Dance Again.”

If there's anything the Texas-native loves as much as dance and entertaining—he's been performing since he was three years old—it's fashion. At the ripe age of 13, Sam is the go-to style consultant for his family and friends, mixing high and low fashion, always accessorizing on point, and even attending New York Fashion Week. To celebrate Hanukkah, Sam curated eight of his favorite looks for The Daily Beast. From a purple velvet jacket over a similarly colored button-down, to his go-to shoes of the season—black leather boots with hot pink lining—see what Sam is wearing this holiday season.

"I LOVE this look. It is dressy and classy while still having a rocker-chic feel."

Purple Paisley Button-Down by Etro; Purple Velvet Jacket by Etro; Charcoal Lace-Up Jeans by Rag & Bone; Black Leather Boots with Hot Pink Fur Lining by Fendi.

"This outfit is cute for a day out to lunch or shopping around town."

Plaid Silk Button-Down by Equipment; Navy Skinny Jeans by J Brand; Brown Leather Boots by Jo Ghost.

"This is a crazy, fun look that I debuted at Fashion Week in New York City earlier this year."

Joseph Abboud Black Button-Down Shirt; Leopard Jacket by DSquared2; Charcoal Lace-Up Jeans by Rag & Bone; Black Leather Boots with Hot Pink Fur Lining by Fendi.

"This outfit has a European feel."

Burnt Orange Long Sleeved T-Shirt by Free City; Pin-Striped Jacket by RA-ER; Navy Scarf with Black Stripes from Gregory’s; Navy Skinny Jeans by J Brand; Brown Leather Boots by Jo Ghost.

"This [outfit] is ideal for a fun event like a birthday party. I especially love the pop of color from the shoes!"

White Hanes T-shirt; Jacket by Etoile Du Monde; Blue Jeans with Black Leather & Suede Detailing by Rag & Bone; Lime Green Studded Loafers by Prada.

"This is a perfect look that easily transitions from day to evening."

Purple Shirt and Camouflage Bomber jacket by Equipment; Charcoal Lace-Up Jeans by Rag & Bone; Black Leather Boots with Hot Pink Fur Lining by Fendi.

"This cool, casual look can be worn at events ranging from a baby shower to a dinner with family or friends."

Long-Sleeved White Polo Shirt; Black Denim Coated Vest by AG; Black Silk Scarf with White Skulls; Charcoal Lace-Up Jeans by Rag & Bone; Black Leather Boots with Hot Pink Fur Lining by Fendi.

"This bold look is inspired by my love for dance and performing. It can be worn as loungewear or for a trip to the mall."

SAM T-shirt by Sam Horowitz; Organic Black Army Jogging Pants with Gold Zippers and Red Lining by Hip and Bone; Black Beanie from The Gap; Black Leather Boots Lined with Hot Pink Fur by Fendi.