YouTube Star James Charles Denies He Groomed 16-Year-Old
NEW ALLEGATIONS
YouTube star James Charles has denied accusations that he groomed a fan who was underage. In a lengthy statement, the 21-year-old said he wanted to address the situation “right away” after a TikTok user posted now-deleted videos that claimed Charles sent him sexual messages and nude photos over Snapchat. When the boy told Charles he was only 16, he claims the beauty blogger continued to ask for photos of his body.
But Charles denied the teen’s story, claiming he’d only began flirting with him after he said he was 18. “In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport,” Charles wrote. When the boy admitted he was 16, Charles said he was “really uncomfortable” and apologized for flirting with him.
“After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few Snapchats,” he wrote. “I know will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with.” The accuser told Insider that Charles “lied in his tweet,” claiming he never said he was 18 and that his TikTok bio lists his age.
Charles was previously accused of sending unsolicited nude photos to straight men back in 2019 and faced similar allegations again in January.