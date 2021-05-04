You've (Probably) Never Seen Paris Like This

To say we're nostalgic for Paris at this point would be a gross understatement—we're positively aching for it! Luckily, our latest selection for Just Booked (our series on gorgeous new travel coffee table books) is the fascinating Paris: From the Air by photographer Jeffrey Milstein and published by Rizzoli.

There is something utterly captivating about seeing central Paris' geometric grid from above—the triangles, trapezoids, and parallelograms of city blocks. But the book also takes us from the ornate dome of Invalides (which we'd never seen up close) to the public parks and gardens that even though they were laid out centuries ago seem as if they were designed for those in the sky.

The book also rescues some of the city's less beloved spots, making the Gare Montparnasse look cool. And while the Pompidou doesn't look like much from directly above, just by moving slightly to the side it positively pops against the rooflines of its more traditional surroundings.