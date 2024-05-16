Zach Bryan Narrowly Survived a Bloody Car Crash, His Girlfriend Reveals

Country star Zach Bryan recently survived an ATV crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, that left him with a large gash on his arm, his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia revealed on TikTok.

The Barstool Sports commentator, who goes by the stage name Brianna Chickenfry, described being deeply shaken by the incident.

“Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash,” LaPaglia told her followers on Tuesday night. “It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered, and thank God we had our seatbelts on. But there was a lot of blood, and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

“After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, oh my God, thank God it didn’t hit an artery,” LaPaglia continued. “It was just a huge gash. We were OK. We are happy and alive.”

Bryan is currently in the middle of a massive cross-country tour, and it’s unclear whether the injury he sustained will affect his schedule going forward. His next slated show is on Friday in Oklahoma City.

When reached by The Daily Beast, Bryan’s representative had no comment. Bryan himself hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, though he did take to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a clip of him singing and playing guitar.

Bryan, 28, has been enjoying a meteoric career ascent within the last few years, having released a self-titled album that debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart last fall. However, the country star hasn’t had much luck on the roads. Last September, he was pulled over and arrested in his home state of Oklahoma the same week that Zach Bryan was released. The singer-songwriter was charged by police with obstruction of investigation and released on bond hours later.

Shortly afterwards, Bryan posted a video on Twitter explaining that he had been driving slightly over the speed limit when he was pulled over. He said that when he was asked by police to provide his personal information, he refused, telling the officer, “‘Hey, man, I don’t really feel comfortable giving you my address—I’m a musician and I just, I’m not comfortable with it.’”

Bryan was eventually let go with a warning, but days later, he saw his security guard—who was driving in a separate vehicle—being pulled over.

“Ten to 15 minutes goes by and I get out of the car,” Bryan said. “I’m like, man, why is this—what is taking so long?” Bryan said a police officer approached him and told him to get back in his car or he’d take Bryan to jail. “Like a dumbass, I said, ‘Take me to fucking jail? What do you mean?’” Bryan admitted that he “just didn’t help my situation at all. I felt like a child.” In the end, Bryan did end up going to jail.