Zack Snyder Boasts ‘More People’ Likely Saw His Netflix Movie Than ‘Barbie’

Zack Snyder did a little math on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience and concluded that his Netflix movie Rebel Moon was probably seen by more people than the mega-blockbuster hit Barbie.

“Rebel Moon right? Say right now it’s almost at 90 million views," he told Rogan. “80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening.”

“That’s the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that’s like 160 million people supposedly watching based on that math.”

Barbie grossed over $1.4 billion in theaters, but Snyder says if we translate Netflix’s viewership expectations of his film to box office numbers, his movie would’ve just as much or more.

He elaborated on his calculations: “160 million people at $10 a ticket would be…what is that math? I don’t know. 160 million times ten. That’s $1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?”

“That's how crazy Netflix—that’s the distribution model that they’ve set up,” he added.

Snyder went on to talk about how “crazy” good Netflix has become at getting longer cuts and more original content in front of audiences. “Like what is Rebel Moon… that’s new IP, right?” he continued. “No one knows what the fuck that is. Some space thing, I guess. Well, let’s watch it. The barrier for entry is so low that it allows a lot more original and weirdo stuff to exist."

Snyder also made it clear that he enjoyed Barbie, despite the film taking a shot at him. “I love the movie and I’m actually lampooned in that film,” he told Rogan. “There’s a line in the movie that says, ‘I feel like I was in a dream where all I cared about was the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League.’ That is a line in that movie. And I’m like, ‘That’s awesome.’”