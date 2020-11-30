Zappos Has More Than Shoes—Check Out Their Cyber Monday Sale

Zappos has amazing shoes, no question. But they also have clothing deals that can’t be beat, from Levi’s Denim to North Face coats.

This Cyber Monday, we recommend shopping at Zappos for any clothing related needs. While you might associate Zappos with shoes (rightfully so, they have a great selection), it’s a little known secret their clothing selection is also top notch. Choose from brands like the North Face, Levi’s, Nike and more. We’ve hand picked some of our favorite deals, and yeah, we threw in a few shoe deals there, too.

Adidas Alphaboost

Down From $120

Buy at Zappos$75

Asics Gel-Excite 7

Down From $75

Buy at Zappos$55

Levi’s 721 High Rise

Down From $70

Buy at Zappos$42

The North Face Campshire Hoodie

Down From $149

Buy at Zappos$97

Nike Pro Therma Tights

Down From $50

Buy at Zappos$38

Onitsuka Tiger Serrano

Down From $75

Buy at Zappos$60

Calvin Klein Underwear Boxer Brief

Down From $26

Buy at Zappos$18

The North Face ThermoBall Jacket

Down From $249

Buy at Zappos$125

Frye Terri Penny

Down From $228

Buy at Zappos$100

