Zappos Teams Up with Abercrombie on Denim and Shoes

Scouting Report: Zappos and Abercrombie & Fitch team up on a collection of denim, tops, and first-ever shoes.

Abercrombie & Fitch is having a moment. I already love their denim (particularly their shorts) but right now, you really can’t go wrong with updated, simple style staples. To capitalize on that moment, the brand has teamed up with online retailer Zappos and not only will carry A&F’s denim and clothing but is also launching their first-ever shoe collection.

Zappos x Abercrombie & Fitch Collaboration Shop at Zappos $

The entire denim and top collections are under $100, while the shoes are all under $200. Denim styles range from the classic Mom Jean to an updated straight-leg ‘90s style. What is really exciting is that A&F is bringing their inclusive, curve-hugging sizing to Zappos as well, with multiple lengths and Curve Love options to choose from.

