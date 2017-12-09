After Hurricane Irma, Caribbean Tourist Paradises Lost

“It will take years to rebuild to where tourism was before Hurricane Irma. It’s a catastrophe for the Caribbean, it’s very sad,” said Maryse Penette-Kedar, former Tourism Minister for Haiti and now representative for Caribbean Cruise Lines. Reached by phone in Port-au-Prince, Penette-Kedar provided a dramatic picture of the impact. “Everyone was preparing for the high season, it’s already sold out by now, wholesale packages, charters, hotels, entertainment, transport.” But now, said Penette-Kedar, “It’s totally shot.” As for the long term: “The entire industry’s taken a huge blow. “

Tourism is the major revenue source for the Caribbean region. In 2016, it hit a record high of 29.3 million visitors, up by 4.3 percent over 2015, netting over U.S. $35 billion in revenues. Most of its prized, idyllic islands are hard to get to—and Irma decimated one of the main hubs.

Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, an island divided between French and Dutch authority, is one of two main gateways, Puerto Rico being the other. Tourists arriving at Princesse Julianna airport on Sint Maarten catch puddle-jumpers to other paradise isles—Anguilla, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, St. Bart’s, Barbuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and others.

IRMA destroyed 95 percent of Saint Martin and Sint Maarten. Wealth and celebrity offered no protection. French rock star Johnny Hallyday offered his luxury villa as a refuge for the homeless only to learn that it, too, was uninhabitable. French President Emmanuel Macron will be looking at the devastation firsthand on Tuesday, amid charges that French troops did too little—or too much, using live fire—to impose order after the storm.

“It will take years to get back to normal,” a long-time agent for the American Express Travel Department told The Daily Beast. “Saint-Martin is the hub for most of the Lesser Antilles. The island was 95 percent destroyed. Princesse Julianna airport was destroyed.” The agent, John, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said, “It’s had a major, major impact. The airline industry is at a standstill.” Many of Saint-Martin’s 80,000 inhabitants lost everything. “People are resilient, the planet will survive, but it will take years to rebuild.”

A week after Hurricane Irma’s furious onslaught on the Caribbean, telephone service remains cut off, even to five-star resorts in St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Barbuda, judged “uninhabitable” by its governor, remains dead silent. Hotels are leveled, pristine beaches turned into junkyards of floating debris and toppled palms.

Commercial airlines are struggling to restore service, but at a high cost in refunds and continued delays. The few functioning airports in the Caribbean are reserved for military flights, mostly by the French, who have been deploying out of Guadaloupe, and the United States.

From travel agents to airlines, and local businesses, noone can provide an estimate of the cost or the time it will take to rebuild. “It’s a nightmare” says the American Express travel agent, overwhelmed by stranded tourists begging for a way out of … paradise.

“The Caribbean is a family,” says Penette-Kenard, “everybody depends on everybody’s business. But this time, most of our family members got hit. It’s a catastrophe. It will take two to three years, if we are creative, to build back.”