Armed Woman Tries to Rob Four Manhattan Banks in 40 Minutes

A woman tried to rob four Manhattan banks in 40 minutes, according to the NYPD, and made off with some cash a little before noon on Tuesday.

The woman hit the first bank, a Bank of America at 127 8th Ave., at 11:17 a.m. and passed a note demanding cash but didn’t get any, a police spokesman said.

Three minutes later, at 11:20 a.m., she hit a Capital One at 144 8th Ave., where she was seen with a note but didn't pass it to a teller. Seven minutes later, at 11:27 a.m., she passed a note to a teller at an Apple Bank at 250 West 23 St., but didn't get any cash.

She finally made off with an as-yet undetermined amount of cash at 11:57 a.m. after hitting a Chase Bank at 71 West 23rd St. Police said she left the note at that bank.

The woman is still at large. Police describe her as 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds and said she was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the word "London" on it and a black "NY" cap. She claimed to have a gun but didn't show it, police said.