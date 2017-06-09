Hurricane Irma Is Stronger Than All of 2017’s Other Eight Atlantic Storms Combined

Hurricane Irma is more powerful than all eight major storms of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season combined.

That’s just one shattering measure of the storm’s strength from meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science. Irma’s 185 mph winds make it the strongest storm on record in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, according to Klotzbach’s research, which he shared with The Daily Beast.

Irma’s wind speeds are tied with the second-strongest maximum winds of all time for an Atlantic hurricane, matching a 1935 storm in the Florida Keys and Hurricanes Gilbert (1988) and Wilma (2005). Only one hurricane, Allen in 1980, has recorded stronger winds, at 190 mph.

The intense winds make Irma a Category 5 storm, the most severe on the hurricane scale. Hurricane Harvey, which flooded Houston and destroyed swaths of Texas, was a Category 4.

The National Weather Service forecasts Irma’s “extremely dangerous core” will move over the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning, approaching the U.S. Virgin Islands later in the day, and bringing “life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall” to portions of Puerto Rico tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected for the Dominican Republic and Cuba as well.

Irma’s final destination appears to be Florida and its 20 million residents. The National Weather Service forecasts tropical-storm force winds beginning to buffet the state on Sunday night with hurricane-force winds expected Monday. It’s too early to know if the storm will make landfall or where, but if it does it would be the first Category 5 storm to hit Florida since 1992’s Andrew, which killed 62 people.

Officials were expected to announce mandatory evacuations of visitors to the Florida Keys on Wednesday, as longtime residents who are known for their determination to wait out the hurricane season were making their own preparations to abandon their homes. A hospital on the islands will be evacuated by air.