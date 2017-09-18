Kevin Hart's Ex Feels 'Vindicated' As Cheating Tape Emerges

There is, unsurprisingly perhaps, one person not entirely displeased or shocked by the sordid scandal surrounding the Kevin Hart sextortion attempt.

His ex.

Hart’s first wife, Torrei Hart, 39, is reported by Hollywood Life to have remarked that ‘Karma is a bitch’ after Hart, 38, was forced to make a groveling video admission and apology on Instagram to his wife, his kids and fans after becoming the victim of a sextortion attempt.

Hart said he was making the video to apologize to his wife, Eniko Hart, who is eight months pregnant, and was photographed yesterday still wearing her wedding ring, after making a 'bad error in judgment.'

Hart admitted he was making the admission because he didn’t want to pay out to the extortionist, who reportedly has video of of Hart in a sexually provocative situation with a woman who is not his wife.

Torrei’s satisfaction may not be particularly noble, but it certainly is understandable: just last month, Torrei was accused by Eniko of ‘playing the victim’ over the failure of her marriage to Hart.

The spat began after Eniko, in response to a question from a curious fan, posted: “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype.”

When the fan apologized for implying Eniko was the cause of the failure of Torrei and Kevin’s marriage, Eniko replied: “Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck…knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down.”

Torrei responded to Eniko, saying: “Eniko, sweetheart, normally I don’t feed into this but when you addressed me, you forced my hand to respond. We have made successful strides to become a loving co-parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin and I know the truth.”

Social media is now awash with commentary on the reported tape.

Hart has previously riffed about his infidelity during his first marriage, incorporating cheating material in his routine for his comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain in 2012.

Hollywood Life quotes a Torrei source as saying: “Life is looking good for Torrei right now. She’s been able to stay out of the mess surrounding Kevin and Eniko. She definitely feels a little vindicated. Karma is definitely a bitch and it’s all unfolding right now. Especially with Eniko stirring up trouble with her comments recently. Torrei’s not going to say it right now but she was right all along.”

TMZ reports that the video, apparently recorded on an iPhone, shows Hart and a woman in a sexually provocative situation. The video then cuts to a bedroom where there appears to be sexual activity on a bed, although it is not clear who is in the bed.

The extortionist has released a scroll of text which claimed: “The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid.”

The FBI are reported to have the extortionist – who demanded a multi-million dollar ransom in return for keeping the video private – in their sights.