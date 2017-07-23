Marvel Brings Michelle Pfeiffer, Iconic Villains, and a Talking Hulk to the MCU

Marvel continues to pay homage to Batman Returns. First, Michael Keaton starred as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and delivered a performance that was almost a meta commentary on his role as Batman. Then Saturday, Marvel announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con that Michelle Pfeiffer will join Ant-Man and the Wasp as Janet Van Dyne, the wife of Martin Sheen's Hank Pym, who has been trapped in the Quantum Realm. Pfeiffer played a woman on the verge in Batman Returns and will likely be playing the same kind of character in this new Marvel film.

Ironically enough, Evangeline Lilly (who plays Janet's daughter) told CinemaBlend in 2015 that she hoped Pfeiffer could play her mother in the sequel. Perhaps Lilly had a hand in casting the role or it could be just fortuitous, but Pfeiffer's addition to the Marvel universe is certainly welcome.

Pfeiffer's addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was only one of the surprises Marvel had at the panel. While they screened exclusive footage for Infinity Wars (already screened at DisneyD23) and for Black Panther, the three biggest reveals were that in Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk will be able to speak, Nick Fury will appear in the '90s-set Captain Marvel (with no eye patch and both eyes!), and the villains in Captain Marvel will be the Skrulls.

The Skrulls appearing as villains in the MCU is probably the biggest surprise of the weekend, since their first appearance was in Fantastic Four #2 in 1961 and one would assume Fox owns the rights to their screen appearances. However, the Skrulls have been heavily involved with other Marvel superheroes so it could merely be a case similar to two Quicksilvers appearing on screen in Fox's X-Men franchise and Marvel's Avengers. Either way, the villains are some of Marvel's most iconic and their disappearance from Marvel's continued film efforts has been glaring in the face of repeated failed Fantastic Four films that continue to use Doctor Doom as a villain.

Marvel in contrast to DC, continues to tease fans while keeping a lot close to the vest. On the other hand, DC has battled rumors about unhappy cast members and extensive reshoots and has been very open about showing footage that will appease their fans. In the battle of Hall H Saturday, Marvel enters with ease and without drama and manages to come out the victor for now. But with anticipation building for many of DC's properties, will they hold onto that rule for long?