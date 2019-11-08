DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK
Megyn Kelly Interviews CBS Staffer Fired Over ABC’s Hot-Mic Epstein Clip
Erstwhile cable news anchor Megyn Kelly announced she has conducted an exclusive interview with the staffer at CBS News who was fired over her alleged role in leaking a hot-mic video while at ABC News. The footage showed Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach criticizing ABC for opting not to run a story on serial predator Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. “I’m here on my set where we just shot a really interesting interview,” Kelly—whose controversial NBC talk show Megyn Kelly Today was canceled last year after she defended blackface—said in a video posted Friday morning on her new Instagram account. “We’ll post it today here on Insta and on YouTube, and I think you’ll find it as interesting as we did.”
Journalist Yashar Ali reported that the staffer, who executives believe worked at ABC News before she moved to CBS, was fired “because ABC News determined that she accessed the footage of Robach.” It is not clear if she had any role in giving the footage to conservative group Project Veritas, which released the hot-mic moment on Tuesday. “I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air,” Robach said in the video.