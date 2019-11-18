WELCOME
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Invite Trump to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invited President Trump to testify in front of House investigators this week. “If he has information that is exculpatory, that means ex, taking away, culpable, blame, then we look forward to seeing it,” she said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation. He “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants,” she said. Pelosi added that Trump is welcome either to appear publicly or to answer questions in writing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also invited Trump to the House during a press conference Sunday. “If Donald Trump doesn’t agree with what he’s hearing, doesn’t like what he’s hearing, he shouldn’t tweet. He should come to the committee and testify under oath. And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath,” Schumer said. “What is he hiding?” Pelosi and Schumer’s comments come ahead of the second week of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.