Tiny ‘Mouse Deer’ Species Spotted in the Wild for First Time in 30 Years
A tiny “mouse deer” species has been observed in the wild for the first time in almost three decades in Vietnam, USA Today reports. The silver-backed chevrotain, otherwise known as Vietnamese mouse deer, was recorded on cameras set up in southern Vietnam by the Global Wildlife Conservation. Considered the world's smallest hooved animals, there were no recorded sightings of them in the wild since 1990 and the species was considered to be a “lost species.” Locals and park rangers reported spotting the animal, however, and the conservation set up three camera traps in the region. Five months later, the two creatures were recorded outside Nha Trang.
Though the animal is dubbed a “mouse deer,” it is actually an ungulate—or hooved animal. The silver-backed chevrotain, just one of 10 chevrotain species, is about the size of a rabbit and weighs under 10 pounds. They are considered to be solitary animals, and have two fangs.