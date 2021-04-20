1 Dead, 2 Injured in Long Island Grocery Store Shooting: Police
DEVELOPING
Long Island police are searching for a man who opened fire at a grocery store Tuesday morning, killing one person and injuring two others. The Nassau County Police say they received reports of “multiple shots fired” at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, is a person of interest in the shooting, which occurred in the second-floor manager’s office. The suspected shooter is believed to be a current or former employee. Authorities have not released the names of the victims but described the deceased as a 49-year-old male. The two others are at a local hospital.
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryde said Wilson is still at large and officers are canvassing the area nearby. As authorities continue to search for the suspect, the West Hempstead School District has put all schools in a “lockout.” Adelphi University has also asked its students and faculty to shelter in place and not leave campus. In a statement to NBC New York, Stop & Shop said it was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store.” “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” the store continued.