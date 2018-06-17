1 Dead, 20 Injured in Shootout at New Jersey Art Festival

At least one person was killed and 20 were injured early Sunday after a chaotic shootout at a 24-hour art event in New Jersey, police said. The one person killed has been identified as the suspected gunman, an unidentified 33-year-old man. One of those wounded was said to be in “extremely critical” condition, while a 13-year-old boy was also wounded. Authorities in Mercer County say multiple people were involved in the shootout and multiple weapons were found at the scene of the Art All Night festival in Trenton. There was also an officer-involved shooting in the incident, authorities said. “It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appeared to have been fired,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said at a Sunday morning press conference. “We’ve heard estimates ranging from 1,000 and up people there,” he said. It remains unclear what sparked the shooting.
