1 Dead, 3 Injured in Texas Mall Shooting as Cops Search for ‘Outstanding’ Suspect
‘IT WAS CHAOTIC’
Scores of police officers rushed to Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso after a shooting that occurred just across the street from a Walmart where 23 people were shot dead in 2019. Authorities said they first responded to reports of shots fired near the food court of Cielo Vista Mall. Four people were shot, including one person who died, El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said in a news briefing after the shooting. The other three have been transported to local hospitals, he said. “Bear with us, this is a large scene,” Gomez said, adding that he was unsure how the shooting unfolded at this time. The suspect was taken into custody inside the mall “very shortly,” after the incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m. Police said there may be a second outstanding suspect who could be hiding within the mall but could not confirm. Details of gender and age of the suspects or victims were also not revealed. Police are scouring the mall in an extensive search in order to clear the space and gather witnesses. He said at least one weapon was recovered but could not confirm if that weapon was used in the shooting. “It was chaotic, people did flee, there were shots fired in the mall, it caused panic,” Gomez said, adding it was too early to speculate on motives, “we’re making sure we’re taking care of the injured, looking for the outstanding [suspect],” Gomez said.