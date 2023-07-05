Small Plane Crash in California Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

CHEAT SHEET
A small plane crash in southern California on Tuesday has left 1 dead and three more injured, authorities say. The Federal Aviation Administration said that four people were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 when it took off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California around 2:45 p.m. and went down shortly after. Local television footage showed the plane upside down in a parking lot. Riverside fire officials said that an adult was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported. The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, it confirmed.