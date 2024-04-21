1 Dead, 9 Injured in Fatal Milwaukee Crash Involving City Bus
One person died and several more were hospitalized after a vehicle collided with a Milwaukee County bus on Saturday night, local authorities said. According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue when a car carrying three people slammed into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. One of the passengers in the car died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Seven bus passengers had minor, non-life-threatening injuries; one of them was treated at the scene, and the other six were hospitalized. The bus driver didn’t report any injuries. Police said charges against the car driver were pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Saturday night’s deadly incident was the second time in two days that a Milwaukee public transit bus was involved in a fatal crash—on Thursday night, a speeding pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a bus, killing the truck driver.